Northeast Ohio weather: Slow warming trend by Wednesday
By Kelly Dobeck | December 8, 2020 at 1:30 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 10:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chilly temps continue through Wednesday,

Cloud cover will stick around through the overnight.

A southwest wind will increase tonight to 10-20 mph as warmer air continues to build in.

We will stay in the 30s through the overnight hours.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 40s.

Clouds will be very slow to clear, most likely sticking around through sunset.

Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

We will see 50s by Friday before out next system that will bring rain and wind Saturday.

