Northeast Ohio’s 70-foot tall toboggan chutes are now open for the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s tallest toboggan chutes are now open for the season, located at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation.
The twin refrigerated toboggan chutes, which opened on Nov. 27, send riders down a 70-foot vertical plunge along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour with or without snow.
Each chute has a radar so riders can record their top speeds.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations are required for tobogganing, in addition to facial coverings.
Riders must also wear gloves and must be 42 inches or taller, according to Cleveland Metroparks.
The toboggan chutes are located at the Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville.
The chutes are expected to be open through March 2021, weather permitting.
- Fridays: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturdays: Noon - 9 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon - 5 p.m.
Additional operating hours are added for holidays.
