Ravenna police ask for help identifying 2 involved in several thefts

Ravenna police ask for help identifying 2 involved in several thefts
Ravenna police are asking the public to help them ID these two people who they say have been involved in multiple thefts. (Source: Ravenna police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 1:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna police are asking the public to help them identify two people they say have been involved in multiple thefts, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The two may have been using a dark-colored Dodge Status similar to a 2014 model, according to police. The vehicle has multiple stickers on the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ravenna police dispatch at 330-296-6486 or at rpdinfo@ravennaoh.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.