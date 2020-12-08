Ravenna police ask for help identifying 2 involved in several thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna police are asking the public to help them identify two people they say have been involved in multiple thefts, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
The two may have been using a dark-colored Dodge Status similar to a 2014 model, according to police. The vehicle has multiple stickers on the rear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ravenna police dispatch at 330-296-6486 or at rpdinfo@ravennaoh.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
