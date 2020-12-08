Rivalry game between Ohio State University, University of Michigan canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s college football game between the Ohio State University Buckeyes and the University of Michigan Wolverines has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The cancellation is due to “an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine,” University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams have played in consecutive seasons dating back to 1918.
According to Big Ten rules agreed upon before the coronavirus-shortened season, the 5-0 Ohio State University may not be eligible for conference championship games, needing at least six games played. The team’s chance at playing in the NCAA playoffs should not be affected.
This is a developing story.
