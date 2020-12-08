Summit County Public Health issues new health recommendations as county enters highest risk level

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health issued new recommendations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The recommendations come as Summit County entered the highest level on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System last Thursday.
The guidelines aim to keep hospital systems from becoming overwhelmed, keep children in school, and keep businesses open by slowing community spread of COVID-19.
The recommendations, aimed at school administrators, staff, parents and students include:
- Stop all youth, collegiate, amateur and club sports competitions, scrimmages and close contact drills. Skills training and conditioning can continue with proper precautions
- For schools, consider making more of learning for older students remote.
- Limit yourself to one necessary activity per day. Necessary activities include school or work; all other activities should stop.
- Minimize all non-essential travel.
- Shop online or use curbside pickup for groceries, household items and holiday gifts.
- Get takeout or delivery at restaurants instead of eating inside.
- Limit interactions with people outside your household and try not to attend gatherings of any size.
- Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.