Woman dies in car crash on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died after losing control of her car on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police said the woman was eastbound in the 9400 block of Harvard Avenue when she went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
The vehicle went airborne before crashing into a tree and a pole.
Police said the victim, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other vehicles involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
