21-year veteran of Painesville Police Department dies after ‘brief illness’
Painesville police Sergeant Tuttle Jr. (Source: Painesville police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 9:00 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Police Department said Sergeant Russell Tuttle Jr. died on Monday morning after a “brief illness.”

Tuttle Jr. joined the Painesville police force 21 years ago in 1999. He initially served as a community service officer before being promoted to a full-time patrol officer and eventually to shift sergeant.

The department said on Facebook that Tuttle Jr. was “someone who went out of his way to help and teach others.”

“There are really no words to describe this type of loss. When you lose a great person and friend like Russ, there becomes a great void in our lives. This is one void that will last a lifetime.”

According to the police department, Tuttle Jr. leaves behind a wife and three children.

