21-year veteran of Painesville Police Department dies after ‘brief illness’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Police Department said Sergeant Russell Tuttle Jr. died on Monday morning after a “brief illness.”
Tuttle Jr. joined the Painesville police force 21 years ago in 1999. He initially served as a community service officer before being promoted to a full-time patrol officer and eventually to shift sergeant.
The department said on Facebook that Tuttle Jr. was “someone who went out of his way to help and teach others.”
According to the police department, Tuttle Jr. leaves behind a wife and three children.
