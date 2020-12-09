Akron police identify Cleveland man who was shot by employee while robbing Akron MetroPCS store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police identified 29-year-old Danny Graves of Cleveland as the man who was shot by an employee of the MetroPCS store he robbing the night of Dec. 1.
Graves was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Carrying Concealed Weapon and Weapon Under Disability in connection to the robbery, which happened at the MetroPCS store on Main Street in Akron.
According to Akron police, the Graves entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and took money from the cash register.
He then tried to get access to the safe.
That’s when a MetroPCS employee pulled out his own handgun and fired multiple shots at Graves before running from the store.
Officers took Graves into custody when they arrived on scene.
Graves went to the hospital after he was hit by at least one shot.
