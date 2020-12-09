2 Amazon delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just as the rush of holiday deliveries begins, two Amazon delivery drivers were carjacked at gunpoint on the same day just a few blocks apart.
“He’s an Amazon driver; he just got robbed just in front of me,” a witness told 911. “They took his truck at gunpoint.”
19 News spoke with a woman who happened to witness the crime firsthand. She wanted to remain anonymous. She says she was sitting in her car outside her home on East 80th Street in Cleveland when it happened. She felt compelled to help the victim, so she drove him to the police station.
“During our drive, he said that was his first day on the job,” she explained. “This was his first time being in the east side, and he pretty much was scared. I felt bad for him, but at the same time, I was like, I need to help him because if it was me, I would want someone to help me.”
It happened on East 80th Street on November 25th at 5:44 in the afternoon, just two hours earlier on East 87th Street, another Amazon driver was the victim of the same crime.
“I just got robbed,” the driver told the 911 operator. “I work at Amazon. A dude robbed me with a gun in my face, said he wanted to kill me, took the truck. It’s on 87th off of Hough. I’m standing on 89th in front of the store that I ran to.”
The driver told police the gunman made him drive up the street and get out of the truck. According to the police report, the suspect stole 40 dollars in cash, the Amazon delivery van and 53 packages. The driver says the thief also stole his work cell phone.
“I think it’s a shame,” the witness told us. “This pandemic has caused a lot of havoc on people. I just feel like as a community, we need to do better and that’s not the way to go robbing individuals that’s not cool.”
The woman we interviewed describes the suspect as a young man wearing a dark-colored Adidas track jacket with a white stripe and a white face covering.
“The gun that was pulled on him was a 9,” she said.
The victim, in the other case, said the suspect was also a young man wearing a face mask.
“He had a mask on and a hoodie on. Nobody was outside, and I got out my truck to go into the side of the truck; he walked up on me said, don’t move, don’t run, don’t make a sound and he had the pipe on me.”
19 News spoke with one of the Amazon drivers over the phone. He told me he was too afraid to do an interview. Police located his Amazon van on East 88th Place.
“It’s my last day,” the victim told the 911 operator. “I can’t deal with this; I ain’t never been robbed in my life.”
19 News reached out to Amazon and asked them what they are doing to ensure their driver’s safety.
Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti said, “We take these matters seriously and are supporting law enforcement as they investigate the incident.”
Amazon also said they are working to make things right with customers whose deliveries were stolen.
“I hope that the Amazon driver is okay,” the witness told us. “I hope that amazon themselves is protecting their drivers. Whoever did it, I just hope that they just turn themselves in and whatever reason they did it try to find another alternative.”
19 News also reached out to Cleveland police to see if they have any leads in either of these cases or if they believe these crimes are connected, but so far, we have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.