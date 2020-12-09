Big Ten changes course, Buckeyes to play for conference title

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Big Ten Conference voted on Wednesday to change the rule that said a team must play six games to be eligible for the conference tournament. “The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” said the conference in a press release.
“On behalf of Ohio State University, the players, all those associated with the football program and our fans, I am appreciative of our Big Ten Conference colleagues for reconsidering the six-game requirement to qualify for the Big Ten championship game,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “A lot of changes have happened since that recommendation was put in place. I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion.”
The rule was one of many put in place earlier this year when the conference was scrambling to put a season together after originally cancelling the year because of COVID-19.
(#3) Ohio State will take on (#14) Northwestern on Saturday, December 19th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
