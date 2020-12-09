Browns not caught up in being “prime time players”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are officially prime-time players. The next two will be at night, on the national stage, and while it gives ‘em a chance to show the rest of America what we already know ... that they’re for real ... I can’t think of a better example of a player who absolutely, positively won’t get caught up in it, than Nick Chubb.
“We just gotta go out there and play the game,” Chubb said during a zoom meeting on Wednesday. “It don’t matter what time. We still have a lot more things to worry about, so I don’t think the time will be an issue. I don’t think the big stage will be an issue for us, either.
Coach doesn’t really care, either.
“My mind doesn’t really go there,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “They tell me where we’re playing, when we’re playing and who we’re playing.”
But ... that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy it a little, and take this 9-3 record for a ride. This is a tremendous opportunity to reintroduce themselves to the Ravens, the team that embarassed ‘em 38-6 in the opener. The team that now trails the Browns by two games in the playoff race.
Now that’s something to be excited about.
“Being born and raised here, it’s huge,” running back Kareem Hunt said. “I”ve never see it growing up. To be a part of it is special.”
“Yeah, we’re all excited,” Chubb said. “I can’t lie and say that I enjoy the night games more than the morning games. I like to get it over with and get back home, but I’m excited for what we have going here, I’m excited for the fans who get to watch ... I’m excited for all of it.”
