City of Cleveland getting ready for a capital repair project at First Energy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be hard to believe but First Energy Stadium is already 20 years old and a facility that big - that sits exposed to the lake - is going to require plenty of maintenance.
And that time has come. There are multiple capital improvements that have come due, according to an annual audit of the stadium by the Browns.
The lease agreement between the City of Cleveland and the Browns, the city, which owns the stadium, is responsible for those repairs and is also responsible to make sure funds are available when they are needed.
Cleveland City Council spent time on Wednesday discussing those repairs.
“We own the facility, it’s the city of Cleveland’s facility, it’s the people’s facility and its our responsibility to keep it up,” said Councilman Tony Brancatelli of the finance committee.
In 2013, the Browns paid close to $90 million, and the city contributed millions more, for a two-phase improvement project, including new video boards.
This year is a capital project.
“It’s not luxury suites and those kind of amenities that would be for the customer in that sense,” Brancatelli said. “It’s our responsibility for the major infrastructure.”
Pedestrian ramps, stadium wide concrete work, hot water tanks, compressors, and fire sprinkler lines are among the types of repairs needed.
The repairs are needed for safety reasons and to avoid larger repair bills in the future, according to Brancatelli. He see’s it as protecting an investment.
“The stadium generates a lot of revenue for the city, both in terms of ticket taxes, parking revenue and players salary income tax,” Brancatelli said.
Total cost of the project right now is unclear. The Browns informed the city of the repairs needed and will be reimbursed by the city after the repairs are made.
