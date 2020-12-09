Cleveland Heights police warn of increase in gun thefts from cars

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police say there’s been an increase in guns being stolen from vehicles throughout the city.
“People going around at night trying door handles and if your car’s locked they’re going to move on to the next one,” Chief Annette Mecklenburg said.
Mecklenburg calls it a dangerous trend, as the department has noticed a spike in gun thefts since 2018.
“Owning a gun and having possession of a gun is a big responsibility, so whether it’s in your house or it’s in your car, if you’re going to leave it somewhere it needs to be secure, it needs to be locked up,” Mecklenburg said.
So far in 2020, of the guns that have been reported stolen, 70 percent were taken from vehicles.
Of those thefts from vehicles, Mecklenburg points out that 70 percent were from cars that were unlocked.
“While you occasionally have a vehicle that has a window smashed out and property taken, overwhelmingly the majority that are stolen are stolen from unlocked vehicles,” Mecklenburg said.
She adds that she believes people leaving their cars unlocked isn’t intentional, but warns that action has consequences.
“Whether the person who steals it is gonna use it or perhaps they sell it, there’s a good chance it’s going to be used for the wrong reason,” Mecklenburg said.
Police said many of the thefts are happening overnight and the stolen guns have been used in violent crimes in other cities.
Mecklenburg tells 19 News police are increasing patrols, but she also asks people to make sure they are locking their cars.
