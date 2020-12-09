COVID-related complaints drop in Cleveland as cases spike

“In the climate of the current health pandemic, JACK Cleveland Casino has made it our top priority to provide a safe environment for our guests to enjoy. We are proud of the protocols we have put in place including enhanced deep cleaning using hospital-grade disinfectant and advanced electrostatic sprayer technology, the reconfiguration of our gaming floor to adhere to social distancing guidelines, as well as strict enforcement of the mandatory mask policy. As we review the complaints regarding guests at our property, to put them in perspective, we receive 1 complaint per 36,000 visitors. We are going above and beyond industry standards and strongly feel we are operating in a very safe environment, and will continue to do so to protect our guests and our team members,” Mark Dunkeson, Chief Executive Officer of JACK Entertainment wrote in a statement.