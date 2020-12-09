The difference between 3 leading COVID-19 vaccines coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week he expects the state to get 660,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.
The first shipment will come from two of the three leading vaccine trials, expected to gain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA some time in the next week.
Here is an explanation of all three vaccines, their differences and how many of each Ohio is expected to get before the end of the month.
The following information was collected by Dr. Elie Saade and Dr. Robert Salata, infectious disease experts at University Hospitals, from data released by the three vaccine creators.
- -Stores at what temp? -70C (-94F)
- -Predicted effective rate? According to a press release report of phase III results, this vaccine had 95 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 at or after day 7 following the second dose. EVEN AFTER 1 DOSE, THE REPORTED EFFICACY WAS 54%. THE 95% EFFICACY RATE WAS REPORTED FOR ALL AGES STUDIED (11-85), RACE, GENDER AND WEIGHT.
- -How many doses does a person need? How far apart? 2 doses 21 days apart
- -Safe for children/pregnant women? Data not available/released. SEE ABOVE FOR CHILDREN 11-17.
- Shipments to Ohio:
- Dec. 15, 98,000 doses
- Dec. 22, 123,000 doses
- Dec. 29, 148,000 doses
- Stores at what temp? -20C (-4F)
- -Predicted effective rate? According to a press release report of phase III results, 94.1 percent vaccine efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 at or after two weeks following the second dose
- -How many doses does a person need? How far apart? 2 doses 28 days apart
- -Safe for children/pregnant women? Data not available/released
- Shipments to Ohio:
- Dec. 22, 201,000 doses
- Dec. 29, 89,000 doses
- -Stores at what temp? 2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius (36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit)
- -Predicted effective rate? According to a press release report of interim phase III results, this vaccine had 70 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 at or after 14 days following the second dose
- -How many doses does a person need? How far apart? Being evaluated as a single dose or two doses 28 days apart.
- -Safe for children/pregnant women? Data not available/released
- Shipments to Ohio: None schedule at this time.
