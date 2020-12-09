Family demanding answers from Cleveland mayor, after city-maintained cemetery and gravesite were flooded

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is furious and heartbroken about the conditions their loved one was buried in.
Mo Dayem was supposed to bury his uncle at Westpark Cemetery in the Stockyards neighborhood. But instead of laying him to rest, that day of mourning became more of a headache. “When I finally made it up to the gravesite, I noticed that the grave was full of water,” says Dayem.
Dayem and his family were in disbelief. The grave crew could not give them a reason for what happened. The only solution...pump the water out. But there weren’t enough crew members to get the job done, so the family helped. Dayem says, “My family members had to get on the ground and tinker with this pump..to get the water out of the grave.”
Things got a lot worse from there. “At one point, the pump malfunctions, and it sprays a lot of my relatives who were attending the burial with water. The situation went from really bad to unbelievably, extremely horrible.”
Dayem says his family was already traumatized by his uncle’s passing. And now this. “It was just extremely painful for everyone that was there. For my relatives that flew in from across the country.”
Dayem was able to bury his uncle. But his anger at what happened still remains. This cemetery is managed by Cleveland’s city, and Dayem and his family want answers and an apology from Mayor Frank Jackson. “He needs to explain what happened, why it happen, and why they’re going to prevent it from happening again.”
Mo Dayem reached out to the city and was told someone would get back with them. 19 News also reached out to the city for comment, but we have not heard back.
