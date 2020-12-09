First Summit County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One inmate at the Summit County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 8, according to the Summit County Sheriff.
This is the first inmate to test positive since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said tracing, testing and safety precautions are under way.
Jail deputies and staff have been taking steps to limit the exposure of staff and inmates to the virus since March.
Some precautions include:
- Screening inmates during the booking process and keeping them separate from the rest of the jail population for their first 14 days
- Remote court appearances whenever possible
- Reduction of inmate movements and face-to-face contact with other inmates
