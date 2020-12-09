Guilty plea from Summit County martial arts instructor who inappropriately touched a young girl at the studio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Twinsburg martial arts instructor pleaded guilty Wednesday to gross sexual imposition in Summit County Common Pleas Court.
59 year old William Mello, of Streetsboro, was an instructor at Silent Mind Martial Arts Studio in Twinsburg.
Investigators say Mello inappropriately touched the 11-year-old girl who attended the martial arts studio.
“This has been extremely difficult on this young woman. She was an 11 year-old girl, not a 12 year-old. This time of year in particular has been hard because she disclosed this about a year ago and it’s bringing up all these feelings again that she’s been struggling with,” said the Summit County Prosecutor.
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands will sentence Mello later this month.
“Do you understand that? Yes. How do you plead to count one gross sexual imposition? Guilty. I’ll take that as knowingly and intelligently and voluntarily having been made. I’ll find you guilty of that charge.”
He faces between one and five years in prison.
