Homeless shelters staying vigilant during recent coronavirus surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the weather gets colder, how is this coronavirus surge impacting the less fortunate? City Mission has had several safety protocols in place since the pandemic started.
CEO Rich Trickel told 19 News, “It is our most important concern.”
“We keep out folks at safe distances; we wear masks, we have healthcare people coming in and do regular testing of all of our new admissions,” he added.
According to Trickel, only three people in their facilities have tested positive since the pandemic began.
“With this latest increase in infection rates, we’ve asked clients to as much as possible stay on our campuses,” said Trickel.
Trickel says their clients have listened and remained vigilant during this time.
“They have the same fears and the same reactions, and what we have found is the best way to deal with that is to make certain that we are giving them as much information as we have.”
City Mission provided flu shots for people just last month. While it’s not clear where shelters fall on the list for the Covid-19 vaccination, Trickel says they’ve been grouped with hospitals before as essential.
Trickel added, “I’m certainly hoping that it comes quickly to us because our folks are living in a congregant setting; they’re closer together. They’re vulnerable.”
While there will be an annual holiday event on their campus the week before Christmas, there will not be as many volunteers physically in the building as a safety precaution.
