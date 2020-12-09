Lock your cars! Willoughby Police search for suspect who stole truck from driveway

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though this home security camera didn’t catch a good look at the suspect, Willoughby Police are sharing the video anyway to serve as a reminder “to lock your cars and don’t leave any valuables in them, especially your keys!”
Police said the 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen from a driveway on Harmondale between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
According to police, there have been a large number of car thefts and theft from cars all over the Willoughby area.
Call police if you have any information on this car theft.
