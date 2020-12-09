Lorain County CSI search for 2 burglars who stole pistol, cash, tablet before breaking home security camera

(Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 9, 2020 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 11:39 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for two burglars who stole a Hi-Point 9mm pistol, cash, and an Amazon Tablet from a home on the east side of Lorain between 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to the Lorain County CSI.

When the two burglars realized the homeowner had a security camera inside the home, they broke the camera and took it with them, police said.

Police said these two photos were the only evidence that could be obtained:

Call Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or email chris_colon@cityoflorain.org if anything about these suspects in the photos catches your eye.

