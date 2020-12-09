Lorain Police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen by parents 3 weeks ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department is asking for the community to help find 15-year-old Jada Elizabeth Russo.
Police said she has not been seen by her parents in three weeks.
Russo was described by police as 5′02′' tall and 112 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
According to police, she may be with her sister, Hailee Russo.
Russo’s parents reportedly told police they believe she is getting help and housing from friends, and they want her to return home.
Call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 if you see Russo or have any information on where she may be.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Police said anyone who hides Jada Russo or prevents her from being found is committing a crime and will be charged accordingly.
