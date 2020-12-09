3 males wanted by Euclid Police after trying to get into condo garage before hitting female with car

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are asking for help identifying the three males caught trying to get into a garage on surveillance cameras before hitting a woman with a car.
Police said the surveillance caught the suspects checking door handles and attempting to get into the Bonneville Towers Condo garage at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
When the condo association president approached the suspects, they got into a silver 2006 style Chevy Impala or Malibu, according to police.
Police said the suspects drove in reverse and struck the female who was trying to get their license plate, causing her to suffer a serious head injury.
The Euclid Police Department shared the following surveillance photo of the suspects:
Call EPD at 216-731-1234 and reference report #20-91400 if you recognize them or have any other information on this incident.
