Medina County Sheriff searches for person of interest in catalytic converter theft

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - With the rise in scrap prices, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said there has been a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts throughout Northeast Ohio.
The sheriff’s office said multiple arrests have been made over the last several weeks, but the thefts are continung.
One of these thefts happened at a local business in Medina County, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help with identifying the person of interest caught on security camera:
Call the detective bureau at 330-725-9116 if you recognize the person or the vehicle in the photos.
