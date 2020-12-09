More than 50 cats, 10 dogs rescued from Ashland County home

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Ashland County is asking for donations after rescuing dozens of animals from a single home.
As of Tuesday, a total of 53 cats and 10 dogs have been removed from a home in North Ashland.
Ashland County Sheriff deputies and humane society employees first went to the home on Dec. 4 and took 37 cats and the 10 dogs.
They have gone back to the home several times and found additional cats who had been hiding inside.
The animals will be ready for adoption after they are healthy and spayed/neutered.
Humane society employees are asking for Purina Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, scoopable cat litter, adult cat litter pans, Iams large breed dog food and monetary donations for flea treatments for dogs and cats.
Barker Shop in Ashland has agreed to be a drop off location.
You can also click here to make a monetary donation.
