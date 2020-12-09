Newly-released video shows Cleveland firefighters stun man with hose after he doused himself in gasoline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released video showing how emergency responders handled a recent standoff situation involving a man who threatened to set himself on fire.
Investigators said police and firefighters responded to the Catholic Charities social services building on Detroit Avenue on Dec. 4 after receiving calls regarding a man who was threatening to harm himself.
The man walked into the building, poured gasoline on himself and around the lobby, then threatened to set fire.
The newly-released video shows firefighters knock a door down, spray him with a hose, allowing police to take him into custody before he was able to harm himself or others.
“There’s a man in our office trying to burn himself alive,” a 911 caller said. “It smells like gas and it looks like he’s trying to set himself on fire.”
In the newly released video, the man can be hurt yelling at police. At one point telling them “I will blow myself up.”
As firefighters worked covertly to gain position on the emotionally disturbed man, police officers tried to buy time and maintain dialogue with him.
“I’m not going to hurt you, I just want to talk,” said a male officer.
“There is so much more to life, I can promise you that,” a female officer added.
Moments later the firefighters made their move.
Cleveland paramedics transported the man to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
Catholic Charities released the following statement:
On December 4, a former client of a Catholic Charities program arrived at our St. Augustine Health Campus location, appearing visibly aggressive and emotionally disturbed. Staff attempted to safely and calmly deescalate the situation while contacting local authorities. We are grateful to the City of Cleveland Police and Fire Department for their swift assistance. Our prayers are with the client as they receive the physical and mental health support they need.
The building complex also includes an assisted living facility on the upper levels. This incident was contained to the lower levels offices, which are not affiliated with the residential area.
