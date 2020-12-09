Northeast Ohio weather: Thursday morning cloudiness and fog give way to afternoon sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will slowly clear tonight from the south and west.
Overnight temperatures will be right around 30.
We will see some more sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low to middle 40s.
Watch for a little fog first thing in the morning though.
Clouds will struggle to break apart east of Cleveland through the day.
More widespread cloud cover moves back in overnight Thursday with a warm front lifting through.
Things look dry and warmer Friday with highs in the low 50s.
Rain returns by Saturday.
