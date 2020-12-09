Northern lights could be visible in portions of Ohio this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stargazers should keep their heads to the skies for the next several days.
There is a potential that the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, could be seen across Ohio.
According to the Cleveland division of the National Weather Service, a strong solar storm is moving into the area beginning Wednesday through Friday.
If the cloud cover clears favorably, the best opportunity to catch a glimpse of the northern lights would perhaps come on Thursday.
Predictions from the National Weather Service show that the northern lights should be visible in Ohio and in other parts of the country, spanning from Washington state east to Maine and as far south as Nebraska and Iowa.
The celestial light sensation is caused by collisions between electrons from space with oxygen and nitrogen gas in Earth’s atmosphere, NASA explained.
