Ohio employers can mandate employees to get coronavirus vaccine, legal expert says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Pew Study shows 40% of Americans don’t plan on getting the coronavirus vaccine when it’s available.
But, if an employer mandates workers get the vaccine, the court will uphold that, according to local civil rights attorney Jared Klebanow.
“The courts will not stop an employer, particularly a private sector employer, from protecting its own employees,” says Klebanow. “Each case will have its own facts, but generally, courts have and will continue to hold that public safety and public health concerns will be given greater weight than the individual’s, an individual’s right on whether they want to be vaccinated for one reason or another.”
There could be medical exemptions or, less likely, religious exemptions. And Klebanow expects the courts to turn to science if it’s an anti-vaccine argument.
“Almost surely, the court will take the word of a qualified doctor over somebody who in their own personal opinion does not feel vaccines are good for society or good for themselves,” Klebanow says.
The Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, and MetroHealth Medical Center all say they won’t mandate employees to get vaccinated for the coronavirus yet, but all strongly suggest it.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.