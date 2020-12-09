Ohio reports single-day spike of 84 COVID-19 deaths and 10,094 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 7,187 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 520,112 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The 24-hour increase of 10,094 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 84 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 41,233 total cases and 512 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 30,690 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 5,059 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
