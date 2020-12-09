Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said.
The man was crossing East 55th Street at Luther Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car driving south on East 55th Street.
Police said the woman driving the car had the green light and the man was not in a marked crosswalk.
EMS took the man to the Cleveland Clinic, and he was later taken to MetroHealth via Life Flight.
The man is still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.
Police haven’t released the man’s condition.
