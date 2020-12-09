80% of people ditching normal holiday plans this year, Cleveland Clinic survey says

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - 80% of people don’t plan to spend the holidays as they normally do, according to a recent survey from Parade Magazine and Cleveland Clinic.
The changes in plans come as public health officials warn against gatherings of any size with people outside of your household.
“This is not a time to be going into large groups with people you don’t know, being exposed to potential risk,” Dr. Mark Hyman of Cleveland Clinic said. “I think finding different ways to celebrate and connect is important at home with your family, and even virtual gatherings are very powerful.”
The survey also found that only 8% of respondents plan to attend holiday spiritual services in-person.
78% of people surveyed said they won’t even shake hands with others.
Dr. Hyman said it’s important to still gather and honor family traditions this year, even though he admits virtual gatherings aren’t the same.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.