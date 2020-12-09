SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters spoofing Woodmere Police to defraud the public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scammers are calling members of the public and threatening to issue warrants for their arrest if they do not send them large sums of money directly.
To make matter worse, the scammers are disguising their phone numbers to make it appear they are calling from the Woodmere Police Department, according to a post on the Woodmere Police Department Facebook page.
“The Woodmere Police Department is not responsible for these calls and would never conduct any law enforcement actions in this way,” the police wrote.
Unfortunately, at least one person was taken in by the calls.
The scammers told at least one victim that their information was tied to a Woodmere Drug Task Force investigation and demanded that the victim pay a large sum to a Bitcoin account. The person did so, and the scammers demanded an even larger sum.
When the victim returned to the bank to withdrawal more money, the bank contacted police.
The police are warning the public never to give out personal information or money to anyone you do not know over the phone.
“Scams like these are increasing this time of year and scammers can spoof any phone number in an attempt to fool their victims,” the police said in their post.
If you have been a victim of this scam, contact the Woodmere police dispatch center at 440-247-7321.
