Sister-in-law of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley dies of COVID-19 in Ohio
Nikki Haley, Rhonda Lee Nelson (Source: Gray TV, Tribute Archive)
By Chris Anderson | December 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 10:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nikki Haley, the former United States ambassador to the U.N., announced that her sister-in-law died from the coronavirus.

Haley announced on Twitter that her husband’s sister, Rhonda Lee Nelson, died due to COVID-19 on the day before Thanksgiving.

“She will be missed,” the former Republican governor of South Carolina said.

According to Nelson’s obituary, the 53-year-old woman was a resident of West Milton in Miami County, Ohio. She leaves behind a husband of 33 years and three children of her own.

