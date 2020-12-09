Sister-in-law of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley dies of COVID-19 in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nikki Haley, the former United States ambassador to the U.N., announced that her sister-in-law died from the coronavirus.
Haley announced on Twitter that her husband’s sister, Rhonda Lee Nelson, died due to COVID-19 on the day before Thanksgiving.
“She will be missed,” the former Republican governor of South Carolina said.
According to Nelson’s obituary, the 53-year-old woman was a resident of West Milton in Miami County, Ohio. She leaves behind a husband of 33 years and three children of her own.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.