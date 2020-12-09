Southwest General Hospital staff is treating their highest number of COVID-19 patients so far

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new visitor restrictions at Southwest General Hospital due to a large number of COVID-19 patients.
“To maintain a continued focus on the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff, changes have been made to our visitor restrictions,” posted Southwest General Hospital officials.
According to hospital officials, this is their highest volume of hospitalized patients with coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year.
- No visitors are allowed to see patients on any general medical/surgical floor or critical care unit.
- No visitors are allowed to see patients confirmed with COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.
- Only one (1) visitor is permitted to accompany a patient to an appointment in the facility if the patient needs assistance.
- No visitors are permitted in procedure areas or exam rooms.
- All visitors must remain in waiting areas and practice social distancing.
- All visitors will be screened upon entrance.
All nonessential surgeries requiring an inpatient stay are also postponed.
The changes went into effect on Dec. 8 and will continue until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.