Taylor Swift makes donation to Twinsburg food bank after local family uses song in light display

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift spread holiday cheer to Twinsburg after seeing a video of a local family’s light display set to her song “Christmas Tree Farm.”
Swift donated money to Our Community Hunger Center on Ravenna Road after Twinsburg resident and singer/songwriter Sarah Bailey posted a video of the display to social media.
“Sarah, I loved your family’s Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using Christmas Tree Farm to create such a fun spectacle. I really love how you’ve chosen to give back by mentioning you local food bank,” Swift messaged Bailey. " I’ve made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor.”
“I am so so so happy that you were able to see the video and enjoy it as much as we have so far this season,” Bailey wrote back in part. “Everyone needs some Christmas cheer in this 2020.”
Swift did not say how much money she donated to the food bank.
