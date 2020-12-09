U.S. Marshals arrest two violent fugitives in Northeast Ohio

OHIO (WOIO) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Forces (NOVFTF) arrested two violent fugitives, one in Cleveland and one in Canton, Wednesday morning.
One of the fugitives, 27-year-old Lamar Horsey, was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in Maryland for a homicide that happened on Oct. 11.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Horsey shot his victim multiple times in the chest.
Investigators in Baltimore tracked down Horsey to the Cleveland area.
Members of the NOVFTF found Horsey at a bus stop in the area of Forest Hills Boulevard near Superior Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday morning.
Horsey ran away from officers, so a Task Force K9 officer was sent after and eventually bit Horsey.
Officers took Horsey into custody at the Cuyahoga County jail, where he will stay until his extradition back to Baltimore.
The other fugitive, 32-year-old Timothy Yeigh, was found in Canton Wednesday morning.
Yeigh was wanted out of northern West Virginia for violating terms of the Adam Walsh Act, which requires sex offenders to let law enforcements know their whereabouts.
Wednesday morning, officers saw Yeigh go into a home on the 1400 block of Miami Avenue NE in Canton.
Yeigh barricaded himself in the home and threatened to shoot officers and blow up the home.
He then tried to escape out of a second story window and had to be rescued by officers who were surrounding the home.
Yeigh will be taken to the Akron federal courthouse and eventually be extradited back to Northern West Virginia.
“Homicide suspects and wanted sex offenders have no safe haven in Northern Ohio, any violent fugitives found hiding in our cities will be investigated and arrested so they can be brought to justice,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.
