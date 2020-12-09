Week 15 game between Cleveland Browns, New York Giants ‘flexed’ to Sunday Night Football

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | December 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 12:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Week 15 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will now take place in the prime-time spot.

The Dec. 20 game has been “flexed” by the league and will now be played in the 8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football time slot at MetLife Stadium.

The game was previously scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

Both teams are on track for playoff appearances, with the 9-3 Browns currently holding a Wild Card position and in contention for an AFC North lead behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 5-7 Giants are currently in a tie with the Washington Football Team atop the NFC East division.

The move means the Browns will play two prime-time games in consecutive weeks; Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

