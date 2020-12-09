What is your most memorable Browns victory over the Ravens?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are in search of perhaps their biggest victory over their division and hated rivals, the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. A Browns victory equals the most wins in a season, ten in 2007, since the return to the NFL in 1999. While the Ravens hold a significant edge in the series, the Browns could deliver a knockout punch to their rivals playoffs aspirations and all but guarantee their own trip to the postseason.
So while we get set for Monday’s prime time showdown, the 19 News sports team wants to know what your most memorable Browns win over the Ravens is. It’s the Hyundai pigskin poll question of the week.
Here is a quick recap of all five choices.
October 21, 2001. After losing both match ups in their first two seasons back in the NFL, the Browns finally recorded their first win over the Ravens 24-14. Tim Couch tossed a pair of third quarter touchdown passes that sealed the victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Ravens. Baltimore dominated the statistics except the most important one, the final score.
September 12, 2004. The Browns have only one win to open the season. It’s been a topic of conversation for the last 16 years and will be again in 2021. The 20-3 victory was headlined by a pair of second half touchdowns by quarterback Jeff Garcia, one on the ground, the other thru the air. The 46-yard pass to Quincy Morgan with 24 seconds left in the third quarter broke a 3-3 tie. Garcia’s three yard run and a Phil Dawson 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter secured the only opening day victory of the current Browns era.
November 18, 2007. Speaking of Dawson, one of his most memorable kicks of his career took place on this date. Trailing 30-27 with seconds left, Dawson lined up for a 51-yard attempt to send the game into overtime. The kick would travel 51-yards, but that wasn’t the story. The story came after the final ruling. The football would hit the left upright and then the crossbar and then land in the back of the endzone. The initial call was no good. Game over and the Browns lose. On further review and discussion by the officiating crew, it was determined and supported by video that the football hit the support post that attaches to the crossbar. That in turns makes the field goal attempt good. Game tied at 30 and we head to overtime. The Browns win the coin toss, drive down the field and Dawson connects from 33-yards out. Browns win 33-30.
October 11, 2015. Lets keep the 33-30 Browns win in Baltimore theme going. Kicker Travis Coons wraps up a five field goal game with a 32-yarder in overtime to mark the Browns second victory in its last 14 meeting against the Ravens since 2007. Coons had a leg up in the scoring department that day but it was tight end Gary Barnidge who had a leg, or in this case legs up in regards to the play of the game. The tight end somehow, someway was able to catch a pass from quarterback Josh McCown with his legs. It was one of top plays of the NFL season in 2015. It also highlighted a career day for Barnidge who recorded eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.
September 29, 2019. Nick Chubb became one of the NFL’s top young running backs with this performance at M&T Bank Stadium. His three touchdown runs in a span of 15 minutes of game action guided the Browns to Baltimore’s last lost of the 2019 season 40-25. The third and final touchdown run was the highlight of the day. After the Ravens scored a touchdown and two-point conversion, the Browns held a 24-18 lead, but momentum swung the Ravens way. Chubb would get the momentum back and break the Ravens backs all in the course of one play. First play of the next Browns offensive possession, Chubb gets the football, finds an opening and he is off to the races down the sideline and goes 88-yards for the touchdown. Browns lead 30-18 and never looked back on the way to the 40-25 win.
So there you have it. Which Browns victory over the Ravens is your most memorable, vote now. The final results will be announced on Tailgate 19 this Sunday at 11am on WOIO CBS-19. So be sure to tune in.
