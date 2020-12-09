What is your most memorable Browns victory over the Ravens?

November 18, 2007. Speaking of Dawson, one of his most memorable kicks of his career took place on this date. Trailing 30-27 with seconds left, Dawson lined up for a 51-yard attempt to send the game into overtime. The kick would travel 51-yards, but that wasn’t the story. The story came after the final ruling. The football would hit the left upright and then the crossbar and then land in the back of the endzone. The initial call was no good. Game over and the Browns lose. On further review and discussion by the officiating crew, it was determined and supported by video that the football hit the support post that attaches to the crossbar. That in turns makes the field goal attempt good. Game tied at 30 and we head to overtime. The Browns win the coin toss, drive down the field and Dawson connects from 33-yards out. Browns win 33-30.