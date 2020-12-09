Woman orders cookies, then robs Akron Subway restaurant at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman ordered cookies at a Subway restaurant and then pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said.
According to Akron police officers, she walked into the Subway in the 1600 block of S. Hawkins Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, she fled the scene in a white four-door car, possibly a Chevy.
She is only described as a Black woman in her 30′s, heavy set, wearing a black mask, black shirt, floral colored pants, white and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.