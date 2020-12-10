Aerial video from Adams County power station collapse: WATCH

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Drone video provides an aerial look at the rescue effort at Killen Generating Station in Adams County.
The effort follows a collapse that occurred at the power station Wednesday morning.
Three workers are hospitalized and two are unaccounted for.
The collapse occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday during work before the controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said.
Three workers were rescued, two Wednesday morning and one in the afternoon. The first two are hospitalized and in stable condition, Rogers said. The third rescued worker was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Multiple rescue crews have been on the scene all day searching for trapped and missing workers.
The Killen Station, a 618 megawatt facility, opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018. It was acquired in January by a firm hoping to remediate and repurpose the site for future development.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.