African American community hesitant about covid-19 vaccine and trials

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After announcing his participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, 9th ward Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell got a reaction from the community he didn’t expect.
“Saying hey councilman you crazy, hey councilman remember the Tuskegee institute, hey councilman I don’t trust them,” said Conwell “even my father called me from Birmingham Alabama and said son you crazy don’t trust those people they trying to kill us.”
Conwell tells 19 News the red lights given all point to the broken relationships African Americans have with Society.
“African Americans did not make this distrust, it was the system, it was the government that created this mistrust,” said Conwell” the mistrust with white people, I’m just gonna put it pout there, the mistrust dealing with slavery, the miss trust with black lives matter, the mistrust with the Tuskegee institute all of this mistrust we gotta talk about that.”
We told you in-depth about the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment in our Next 400 Series.
“There was a cure for syphilis already back then, you know penicillin, and they deliberately did not administer that cure to these individuals because they wanted to see the natural consequences,” explained Dr. Modlin from the Cleveland Clinic.
The impact that experiment had on the African American community has been passed down through generations.
So How do we move forward, or can we?
Conwell says it starts with trial administrators being transparent.
“You have to not just show Fauci; you have to show other African Americans that are in leadership that was there to help create the drug,” said Conwell, “and you have to show that there was 30 thousand African Americans that took part in the clinical trial”.
After transparency, then Conwell says it’s time to get people involved in the trials.
“We get on the ground, we put together think tanks, we put together groups, we talk to the community leaders, the partners, and the stakeholders” said Conwell “you talk with the pastors, you talk with the educators in the community.”
“I’m happy that my dad was concerned about me and he told me not to do it, but in leadership, you have to have courage.”
Conwell tells me he doesn’t have a start date for when his trial will start, but he is ready whenever his name is called.
