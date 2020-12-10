Akron mayor will not seek renewal of limits on home gatherings; region reactivating ‘mass casualty protocols’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said, at this time, he will not seek an extension of the restrictions on private home gatherings once it expires on Dec. 16.
The legislation, which took effect in mid-November after passage by the Akron City Council, banned large private gatherings at residences of more than six guests, described as anyone who doesn’t permanently reside in the home.
“The private gathering ordinance was an attempt to disrupt complacency, counteract misinformation about where risk is greatest, and urgently increase COVID protocols within citizens’ homes to slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Akron Mayor Horrigan wrote in a statement.
Mayor Horrigan said police and public health workers did not have to issue any fines at any point in connection to the city’s ordinance.
The city of Akron is in Summit County, which was identified as a “Purple Alert Level 4″ region on Ohio’s color-coded threat level advisory map, as of Thursday morning.
Due to the worsening situation, Mayor Horrigan mass casualty protocols, including the use of mobile morgues and auxiliary hospital spaces, are being reactivated regionally.
“We remain within the darkest days of this pandemic, and it will be months before we begin to emerge from it,” the mayor said. “The local conditions have only worsened since early November, when Akron’s three hospital systems came together to ask us to take this action to help them save lives.”
As of Thursday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported 421 deaths and 19,957 cases of COVID-19 since the start of a pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.