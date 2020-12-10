Akron police: Man robs store armed with hatchet, flees on bicycle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested James Morrison Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and assault.
Morrison is accused of walking into Sheetz with a hatchet and demanding money.
Police said he fled the scene of the crime on a bicycle.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the 20 block of W. Waterloo Road, police said.
Detectives responding to the robbery spotted Morrison near W. Dartmore Avenue and Sycamore Street not long after their arrival.
He was arrested without incident, police said.
Strangely enough, another robbery where the suspect was armed with a hatchet was reported on Wednesday in Akron.
That incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. at a BP gas station located near the 500 block of Waterloo Road.
Police are now investigating if Morrison was also involved in that robbery.
Morrison is currently in Summit County Jail.
