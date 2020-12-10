Akron police: Woman arrested for Subway armed robbery, also a ‘person of interest’ in 2 other robberies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old woman who ordered cookies at a Subway restaurant and then pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register, is now behind bars.
Akron police said Lachana Williams robbed the Subway on S. Hawkins Avenue on Dec. 8.
According to officers, Williams called police on Dec. 9 to report a burglary at her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street SW.
When officers went to the home, they said they found the getaway vehicle used in the Subway robbery nearby.
Detectives said Williams was also linked to the Subway robbery from other evidence collected at the scene.
Detectives added Williams is also a person of interest in the Oct. 27 robbery of a Wing Stop and the Nov. 15 robbery of a Dollar General.
Williams is currently charged with one count of aggravated robbery, but police say additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.