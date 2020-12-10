Cleveland council approves legislation allowing Tamir Rice Foundation to build memorial streetscape on city land

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council approved legislation Wednesday allowing the Tamir Rice Foundation to build a streetscape on city property in memory of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police in 2014.
The streetscape will be located on a portion of the city’s greenspace at Cudell Commons near old West Boulevard and Detroit Avenue.
The proposal was first introduced to the agenda on Nov. 18, nearly six years to the day since Rice’s death, by council members Brian Mooney, Jenny Spencer, Kenneth Johnson, and Anthony Brancatelli.
Tamir Rice was shot by a Cleveland Division of Police officer while playing with an Airsoft pellet gun on Nov. 22, 2014 outside the Cudell Recreation Center. He died from his injuries on Nov. 23, 2014.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.