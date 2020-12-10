Cleveland man hospitalized after fleeing from police, jumping off LeRoy Township bridge

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man is hospitalized after jumping off a bridge amid an early Thursday morning pursuit in LeRoy Township.
The incident began as the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Marcellus Andre Smith Jr. over for speeding around 1:45 a.m. near the area of Highway 202 and I-90, OSP told 19 News.
OSP said Smith was driving at speeds of 94 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.
Troopers discovered Smith had an outstanding warrant with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the traffic stop.
Smith fled from authorities and later crashed near the BP gas station on Vrooman Road, police said.
After crashing his vehicle, Smith continued to flee - this time on foot, according to a police statement.
Smith ran into nearby woods, and authorities believed he was headed to a bridge near Grand River, OSP said.
Multiple agencies were pursuing Smith at this point in the incident.
Police told 19 News Smith jumped off this bridge and hid from law enforcement in the brush.
A Willoughby Police Department K-9 eventually spotted Smith, and he was finally apprehended around 3:30 a.m.
A gun and drugs were found in the vehicle Smith occupied, according to a police statement.
Smith broke his arm amid the incident and is now hospitalized at MetroHealth.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will handle the investigation, OSP said.
