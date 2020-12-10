Cleveland Police search for missing endangered 47-year-old woman last seen Dec. 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community’s help in finding missing endangered 47-year-old Chermaine Byrd-Woods.
Her father reportedly told police he dropped her off at her apartment in the 15520 block of Saranac after volunteering at a day-care around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 and has not heard from her since.
Police described Byrd-Woods is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a blue sweatsuit and a tan coat.
Cleveland Police said she is bipolar and suffers from PTSD, which she takes medications for.
It is unknown if she has them with her.
Call police if you see her or know where she may be.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.