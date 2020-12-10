Ohio reports single-day spike of 111 COVID-19 deaths and 11,738 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 7,298 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 531,850 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took questions during Thursday’s briefing regarding the latest in the state’s response to COVID-19.
The governor also released the latest update to the color-coded threat level advisory map.
The 24-hour increase of 11,738 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 111 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 42,772 total cases and 526 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 31,142 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 5,090 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.