Mansfield man threatens police, causes evacuation of movie theater

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Mansfield man is charged with inducing panic after threatening Loudonville police officers and causing the evacuation of a movie theatre.
Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell said Rusty Allen Wisenbarger called the police department around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Wisenbarger allegedly threatened to destroy the police station located in the 100 block of North Water Street.
Tunnell said because the police department is located in the same building as the Ohio Theater, which was showing a movie at the time, officers evacuated the building.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was also called and the building was swept.
Wisenbager was then taken into custody.
He will be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 11 at 2:15 p.m.
“The Loudonville Police Department and Ashland County Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their rapid response and coordination to keep people safe. You never know in these situations what someone making threats may or may not do, but we always have to error on the side of caution,” said Tunnell.
